Judges Dismissal of Lawsuit Over Missed Filing Deadline Was ...

U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman's dismissal of a lawsuit over a missed filing deadline was "overkill" and an abuse of discretion, a federal appeals court said in reviving the case. On Friday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit said Pittman's dismissal "appears to be 'overkill'" and that the trial judge should have imposed a less harsh sanction. Pittman dismissed the personal injury complaint brought against Spirit Airlines because the plaintiff failed to file a certificate of interested persons on time.

Texas

September 16, 2022, 2:19 PM