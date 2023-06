News From Law.com

Since Steven A. Shwartz, an attorney at Levidow, Levidow & Oberman, infamously filed a legal brief that was drafted by ChatGPT, which fabricated cases, two federal judges have issued certifications requiring explicit disclosures for attorneys using generative artificial intelligence tools in legal work before their court.

June 01, 2023, 5:49 PM

