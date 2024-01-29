Judges, Attorneys on Class Action Trends at Miami Law Forum ...

More than 100 attorneys and judges attended the University of Miami School of Law Class Action Forum, with the first panel kicking off with two federal district court judges, a defense lawyer and a plaintiff attorney, who discussed the increasing number of trials in class actions. U.S. Senior District Judge Frederico Moreno, who sits in the Southern District of Florida, highlighted that less than 1% of civil cases go to trial, and even fewer class actions are heading to trial. Still, he noted an uptick in recent years.
Education
January 29, 2024, 12:07 PM