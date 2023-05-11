Judges Are Fed Up: Courts Wont Tolerate This Tactic by South...

News From Law.com

A litigation tactic came under the scrutiny of the Florida Fourth District Court of Appeal Wednesday for attempting to "circumvent the appellate process" by indirectly seeking filing extensions—when all options have already been exhausted. Per Curiam, appeal court Judges Mark Klingensmith, Spencer Levine and Dorian K. Damoorgian said they wrote to address two practices that have become commonplace in Florida's appellate courts, and said judges will not tolerate such behavior from attorneys.

May 11, 2023, 9:13 AM

