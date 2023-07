News From Law.com

The Berkeley Judicial Institute concluded its three-part series, titled "How Judges Should Communicate With the Media in General," on June 30 with the session titled "How Judges Should Communicate With the Media When a Case Is Proceeding," which examined how information can get disseminated in a way to avoid misinformation and disinformation.

July 07, 2023, 6:11 PM

