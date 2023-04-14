Judge Wont Quash Subpoena in Ongoing Battle Between State Li...

News From Law.com

A Manhattan Judge has denied to quash a subpoena issued by the New York State Liquor Authority against Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., which seeks deposition transcripts from an unrelated Delaware case. MSGE filed its petition to quash in February, with attorney Randy Mastro arguing that the SLA's request for "any and all" depositions of current and former high-level MSGE executives is overbroad and has nothing to do with the corporation's adverse attorney policy. The Delaware litigation relates to a merger dispute.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 14, 2023, 1:46 PM

