Judge Wont Dismiss Marriotts Claims Over Contract Breach Att...

Marriott Hotel Services Inc. can proceed with breach-of-contract claims against a company that canceled plans for a series of conferences due to COVID-19, a Trenton, New Jersey, federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge Georgette Castner denied the motion by Commvault Systems Inc. to dismiss counts one, two and three of Marriott's counterclaims for breach of contract. Castner said she needs more information before deciding whether Commvault properly applied a force majeure contract provision, and is entitled to cancel its plans for three conferences.

April 25, 2023, 5:17 PM

