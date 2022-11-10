Judge William Pryor Mocks Federalist Society Critics | Law.c...

News From Law.com

Eleventh Circuit Judge William Pryor mocked several liberal critics of the conservative legal group the Federalist Society during his opening remarks at the group's annual convention Thursday. Pryor's targets included Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democratic lawmaker and dark money critic from Rhode Island who has denounced Federalist Society board of directors co-chair Leonard Leo's role in pushing for the appointment of conservative justices and judges in recent years.

Government

November 10, 2022, 1:01 PM