A San Francisco federal court will lose one of its judicial seats after a judge has announced he will enter semi-retirement. In a letter Tuesday, U.S. District Judge William Orrick III notified the White House that he plans to take senior status on May 17. After a unanimous vote from judges in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Orrick's seat will move from San Francisco to the court's San Jose division, according to the letter.

California

January 20, 2023, 4:48 PM