Judge Who Upheld Addiction Claims Gives Thumbs-Down to Socia...

A federal judge in California refused a request from several social media companies to file an interlocutory appeal of her Nov. 14 order refusing to dismiss claims in lawsuits alleging they caused adolescent users to suffer from mental health problems. Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat had argued that they were protected from the claims by the Communications Decency Act's Section 230. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers told lawyers to prepare trials involving school districts and attorneys general.

January 29, 2024, 11:02 AM

