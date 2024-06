News From Law.com

A justice of the peace prevailed on appeal to the Texas Supreme Court, which ruled she has jurisdiction to sue the State Commission on Judicial Conduct to avoid possible future sanctions. Dianne Hensley, a justice of the peace in McLennan County, sued the commission Dec. 17, 2019 after it issued a public warning because she stated publicly she would not perform same-sex weddings because of her religious beliefs.

Government

June 28, 2024, 1:55 PM