Judge Who Pointed Gun at Black Litigant Officially Removed b...

New York's highest court removed a white upstate town judge who pointed his loaded handgun at a Black defendant who had crossed a stop line for litigants in 2015. Ex-Whitehall Town and Village Court Justice Robert J. Putorti, who had presided on cases in the Washington County community since 2014, repeatedly referred to the litigant's race while exaggerating his physical stature when retelling the story about the gun incident, the New York Court of Appeals' review determined.

New York

October 19, 2023, 12:01 PM

