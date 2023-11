News From Law.com

A retired California judge who's still working on temporary judicial assignments should not take a job as a top aide to another state's attorney general, an ethics panel said in an opinion released Monday. The California Supreme Court's Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions wrote in a five-page advisory that the unnamed jurist who requested guidance about the out-of-state job offer risked running afoul of ethical canons barring judges from practicing law.

