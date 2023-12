News From Law.com

Consider it déjà vu.Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson wants more of the ethics charges brought against her by the Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia to be dismissed.But much like opposition filed in March, JQC Director Courtney Veal has motioned for the JQC Hearing Panel to deny Peterson's motion for directed verdict.

Georgia

December 29, 2023, 10:36 AM

