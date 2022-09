News From Law.com

Good news for aspiring judges. The Eleventh Circuit Judicial Nominating Committee is seeking applicants to recommend to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who will ultimately appoint a jurist for a seat on the Miami-Dade County Court bench. Pedro Allende, the chair of the committee, said some of the attributes of great judges are intelligence, humility, work ethic and respect.

Government

September 20, 2022, 5:41 PM