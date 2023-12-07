Judge Urges 2nd Circuit to Overturn Sentencing Enhancement P...

News From Law.com

U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Judge Richard Sullivan called for his colleagues on Thursday to reconsider the circuit's narcotics sentencing enhancement precedent, calling it "hopelessly difficult" to administer. In a ruling Thursday, the New York City-based federal appeals court said that drug trafficker Robert J. Chaires' two prior state narcotics convictions shouldn't have triggered a higher sentence because the state statutes in question are broader than the definition of a controlled substance offense set out in federal sentencing guidelines.

Government

December 07, 2023, 3:12 PM

nature of claim: /