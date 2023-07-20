Judge Turns Back Meta Securities Suit Stemming From Apple Pr...

News From Law.com

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit from investors claiming Meta Platforms Inc., formerly known as Facebook, shielded the magnitude that privacy changes on Apple Inc. devices would affect the company's ad business. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the Northern District of California granted dismissal of the amended complaint, which was filed last August by attorneys from Pomerantz. Yet, the shareholders can file an additional amended complaint by Sept. 18.

