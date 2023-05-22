Judge Tosses Consumer Class Actions Over Abbotts Recalled In...

News From Law.com

A federal judge dismissed consumer class actions brought over a 2022 recall of contaminated infant formula made by Abbott Laboratories. In his Monday ruling, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly differentiated the financial damages claims from those brought by consumers suing over Unilever's recall of Suave antiperspirant that he refused to dismiss. Kennelly did not, however, dismiss the personal injury lawsuits brought on behalf of infants who got sick after ingesting formula from a Michigan plant found to be unsanitary.

May 22, 2023

