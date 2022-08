News From Law.com

A federal judge has dismissed the putative class action of more than 100 former Geisinger Healthcare employees who sought to challenge the company's COVID-19 vaccine requirement. The Aug. 26 order from U.S. District Chief Judge Matthew Brann of the Middle District of Pennsylvania dismissed with prejudice the plaintiffs' third amended complaint, saying there was no legal basis for the challenge.

Health Care

August 30, 2022, 6:14 PM