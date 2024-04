News From Law.com

The U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey dismissed a class action lawsuit filed against Mercedes-Benz after concluding that the plaintiffs failed to prove plausibility of their state law claims. The case, filed in March 2023, alleged several defects in Mercedes B-Class electric vehicles made from 2014-17.

