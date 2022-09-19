Judge Tosses Claim in State Bar Data Breach Lawsuit | Law.co...

News From Law.com

A federal judge has dismissed one claim and ordered a second allegation amended in a lawsuit brought by plaintiffs suing the California state bar over a data breach that exposed thousands of agency records. U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas McCormick of the Central District of California on Friday wrote that five plaintiffs cannot argue that the bar and its case management vendor, Tyler Technologies, violated a section of the Sherman Antitrust Act that applies only to activity in a U.S. territory or the District of Columbia.

Cybersecurity

September 19, 2022, 5:38 PM