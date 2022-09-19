Judge Tosses Challenge Over Residency for GOP Nominee for AG...

News From Law.com

The Republican candidate for attorney general will remain on the ballot after a state judge tossed a court challenge over whether the candidate meets the residency requirement. The Democratic-backed lawsuit sought to prevent Jeremy Gay from appearing on the November general election ballot. First Judicial District Court Judge T. Glenn Ellington ruled Friday that the lawsuit wasn't timely, the Albuquerque Journal reported. Ballots have already been certified for the Nov. 8 election.

New Mexico

September 19, 2022, 12:26 PM