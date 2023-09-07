Judge Timothy K. Lewis Joins Blank Rome Following Schnader D...

News From Law.com

Former Third Circuit and Western District of Pennsylvania Judge Timothy Lewis joined Blank Rome's Pittsburgh office following Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis' dissolution, beginning with the firm on Sept. 1.Lewis will be joining the firm as senior counsel for Blank Rome's corporate litigation group and will continue his practice handling alternative dispute resolution matters in addition to his work encouraging diversity and promoting civil rights.

