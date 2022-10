News From Law.com

A Q&A with Federal Circuit Judge Timothy Dyk, whose book The Education of a Federal Judge gets its official release this week. Dyk's memoir covers a wide range of subjects: Harvard Law School education, clerkship for Chief Justice Earl Warren, practice at Wilmer Cutler & Pickering and Jones Day Reavis & Pogue, a judicial confirmation that got caught up in partisan warfare, and lessons learned from his 22 years on the bench.

District of Columbia

October 10, 2022, 6:23 PM