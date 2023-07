News From Law.com

A breach-of-contract and bad-faith lawsuit was filed Tuesday in the U.S. Northern District of Texas against more than 90 insurance companies who oppose the Boy Scouts of America $2.4 billion bankruptcy settlement. Retired Judge Barbara J. Houser, trustee of the BSA Settlement Trust and former chief bankruptcy judge in the Northern District, filed the complaint spotted on Law.com Radar, and is seeking a declaratory judgment.

July 18, 2023, 1:35 PM

