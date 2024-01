News From Law.com

A group of Georgia towing company operators have sued Fulton County Chief Magistrate Cassandra Kirk in her official capacity. According to a writ of mandamus filed on Jan. 23, the jurist and her magistrate colleagues on the bench failed to timely decide multiple motions for judgment submitted by the petitioners in connection to the state's Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act.

Georgia

January 29, 2024, 9:58 AM

