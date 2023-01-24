Judge Strikes Down Legal Strategy Seeking to Invalidate Nonc...

News From Law.com

A Florida judge entered a scathing ruling that pushed back against a legal strategy in which a business owner sought to invalidate a non-compete before competing. Levy Circuit Judge Craig DeThomasis ruled that plaintiff Edward C. Hodge, owner of Derby Gold Pine Shavings Co., sought a judicial advisory opinion "to gain business leverage" after experts that "he trusted" presented testimony. In the testimony, these experts asserted that Hodge was "not bound by the terms of the non-compete clause" involving defendant All in Removal LLC.

January 24, 2023, 1:31 PM