Judge Strikes Down Law Blocking Those Convicted of Public Co...

A New York City law on the books barring those convicted of so-called public corruption crimes from running for public office is unconstitutional, a Manhattan judge has ruled. Queens voters, represented by a team from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, sued the city in March to challenge Local Law 15, which prevents people with felony convictions relating to public corruption and honest services fraud from holding the office of mayor, public advocate, comptroller, borough president and council member.

New York

May 11, 2023, 1:51 PM

