News From Law.com

A federal judge last week struck down Alabama laws against panhandling, ruling that the statutes are unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge W. Keith Watkins issued the order Friday permanently enjoining the state from enforcing the laws against begging and pedestrian solicitation. The ruling came after the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency conceded that the appellate court ruled similar laws violate a person's right to free speech.

Alabama

March 15, 2023, 11:48 AM