Judge Slams This Phila. Law Firm With $388K in Contempt Sanc...

A Montgomery County judge hit a Jenkintown workers' compensation firm with $388,000 in sanctions Monday for repeatedly violating a stipulated order. And more than a quarter of those sanctions were meant as a warning. Judge Thomas P. Rogers of the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas' order included $100,000 in coercive contempt sanctions, reflecting his determination that the firm not only defied an order multiple times, but it would also likely do so again without additional pressure from the court.

Pennsylvania

October 16, 2023, 6:01 PM

