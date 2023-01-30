Judge: Slain Reporter Sources Issue for Nevada High Court to...

News From Law.com

A Nevada judge decided Wednesday not to punish Las Vegas police for taking an initial look at a slain investigative journalist's cellphone after he was killed in September, and said it is up to the state Supreme Court to decide whether a thorough review by homicide detectives of the reporter's electronic devices would improperly expose confidential notes and sources. "I'm inclined to deny the motion for sanctions because it would affect the criminal case adversely," Judge Michelle Leavitt said.

Nevada

January 30, 2023, 7:04 AM