Judge Signals Support for DOJ in Challenge to Idaho Abortion...

A federal judge on Monday appeared ready to grant the U.S. Justice Department's request to halt a restrictive Idaho abortion law where it conflicts with federal law requiring hospitals to provide emergency medical treatment. At an oral argument Monday, senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill asked skeptical questions of lawyers representing the Idaho state attorney's office and the state legislature. The state law bans abortions in nearly all circumstances, except to save the life of a pregnant patient.

August 22, 2022, 3:19 PM