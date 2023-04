News From Law.com

U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil of the Southern District of New York appeared skeptical of the Manhattan District Attorney's arguments that she should block a U.S. House Judiciary Committee's subpoena of Mark Pomerantz, a former special assistant to the DA, in the committee's ongoing probe into the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

District of Columbia

April 19, 2023, 4:18 PM

