A construction company is seeking to appeal a $15.5 million verdict, arguing it should have been immune to the plaintiff's claims. Vito Braccia Construction LLC, represented by Marshall Dennehey and Mintzer Sarowitz Zeris Ledva & Meyers, contends that the trial court improperly rejected its defense that plaintiff Brian Feldman could not sue the company, as it was Feldman's statutory employer.

Construction & Engineering

August 31, 2023, 11:37 AM

