Judge Shortlist Revealed: 3 Names Submitted to Kemp for Benc...

A state court judge and two attorneys are in the running to become the next Superior Court judge to join the Atlantic Judicial Circuit that services Bryan, Evans, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Tattnall counties.The Judicial Nominating Commission of Georgia has released its shortlist of candidates from which Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to fill a new judgeship created by legislation passed during the 2023 session of the Georgia General Assembly.The shortlisted candidates include McIntosh County State Court Judge C. Jean Bolin, Liberty County Solicitor General Mark A. Hendrix and Husch Blackwell partner Jonathan A. Porter.

Georgia

September 26, 2023, 9:53 AM

