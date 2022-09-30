Judge Shayne Green, Attorney Robert Brooks and Deputy Sherif...

News From Law.com

In Northwest Georgia, voters will decide who will fill a vacancy on the Polk County Probate Court created by the resignation of Judge Tony Brazier. Brazier resigned amid a judicial misconduct investigation in July. Having spent the past two months filling in as interim judge, Shayne Green is now running to make her court position official with the help of Polk County voters in a special Nov. 8 nonpartisan election. Green faces two challengers in the court race. Like Green, Cedartown attorney Robert "Bobby" Brooks and Polk County Deputy Sheriff Charles Michael Sullivan also qualified in August for the judicial race.

Georgia

September 30, 2022, 7:30 AM