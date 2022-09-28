Judge Shatara Powell Faces Brian Kempson and Trenda Hobbs-Th...

News From Law.com

In west Georgia, voters will decide who will fill a vacancy on the joint Magistrate and Probate court bench created by the sudden death of Judge Sherrell Terry in January. Talbot County interim Chief Magistrate and Probate Judge Shatara Powell is campaigning to make her seat on the bench official. But Powell must face off against Talbot County Building and Zoning Commission member Brian Kempson and business relationship consultant Trenda Hobbs-Thomas in the special Nov. 8 election. Get to know each candidate's background and direct insight through their responses to a Daily Report Voter Guide Questionnaire.

Georgia

September 28, 2022, 12:41 PM