News From Law.com

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan of the Southern District of New York on Wednesday set a trial date of April 17 for the author E. Jean Carroll's Adult Survivors Act claim against former President Donald Trump. Kaplan said he would decide "at a later date" whether to consolidate the case with the older defamation case involving the same parties, which is currently scheduled for a trial date of April 10.

Government

December 21, 2022, 7:18 PM