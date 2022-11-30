Judge Seems Ready to Allow SF City Workers Challenge to COVI...

News From Law.com

A judge appeared reluctant to throw out a lawsuit challenging San Francisco's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city employees, pushing back on the city's arguments that a group including transit workers, police officers, firefighters and IT staff failed to state a cause of action. In a hearing Wednesday San Francisco County Superior Court Judge Richard Ulmer Jr. heard arguments regarding the city attorney's demurrer to the complaint, which claims the vaccine mandate violates the employees' right to privacy under the California Constitution.

November 30, 2022, 10:52 PM