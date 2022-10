News From Law.com

A federal judge questioned the reasonableness of a $1.9 million attorney fees request Tuesday in a proposed class action settlement over Google's COVID-19 contact tracing system. Google and plaintiffs attorneys from Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein reached a non-monetary agreement on May 6 in the litigation, which claimed Google violated privacy laws when it exposed personal and medical information through its Google-Apple Exposure Notification System.

October 11, 2022, 5:58 PM