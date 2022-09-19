Judge Schedules First Trial in Mounting Litigation Over Iron...

News From Law.com

A coordinated group of products liability lawsuits over an iron replacement injection medication called Injectafer has received its first trial date in Philadelphia federal court. Injectafer plaintiffs say the medication causes severe hypophosphatemia, an electrolyte disturbance that can lead to injuries including cardiac arrest and respiratory failure. The plaintiffs claim the drugmaker knew about the potential side effects but did not adequately warn users or medical providers about the risk.

September 19, 2022