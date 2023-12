News From Law.com

A judge in the Superior Court of New Jersey denied a plaintiff's motion to compel the state to pay for discovery special master fees that were imposed in light of a shortage of judicial resources. Somerset County Presiding Civil Judge Robert A. Ballard Jr. denied a motion by the plaintiff in a wrongful termination suit for the state to pay $600 per hour for a retired judge to resolve discovery disputes between the parties.

December 04, 2023, 3:39 PM

