Judge Says Michael Flynn Must Testify in Ga. Election Probe ...

A Florida judge on Tuesday said former national security adviser Michael Flynn must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that's looking into whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia.Sarasota County Chief Judge Charles Roberts ordered Flynn to testify before the panel on Nov. 22.Attorneys for Flynn had argued that the special grand jury's investigation was a civil matter, rather than a criminal one.

November 15, 2022, 5:59 PM