The trial of U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, D-New Jersey, is set to proceed on May 6, but District Judge Sidney Stein of the Southern District of New York on Thursday ordered that Menendez' wife and co-defendant Nadine Menendez will not be part of the trial as she faces a newly diagnosed medical condition.

District of Columbia

April 11, 2024, 5:28 PM

