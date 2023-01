News From Law.com

Middle Georgia Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Robert S. Reeves has filed an answer denying all 10 Code of Judicial Conduct violations alleged in the 58 counts of formal charges filed against him by the Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia. The superior court judge at the center of a sizeable ethics investigation said he can't recall details surrounding many of the ethics violations filed against him.

Georgia

January 09, 2023, 11:31 AM