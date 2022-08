News From Law.com

A judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit had sharp words for his colleagues Thursday after they denied en banc review of a case challenging United Airlines' COVID-19 vaccine mandate. A panel in February ordered that a lower court reconsider its denial of an injunction sought by the airline's employees to halt the company's vaccine policy, which has since been lifted by the company.

August 18, 2022, 7:38 PM