A Manhattan judge says those 40 and older terminated by NYC Health and Hospitals as part of a cost-cutting initiative constitute a class and can continue their lawsuit for discriminatory termination. Jeffrey Wallach's lawsuit alleges that a round of layoffs under an NYC Health and Hospitals cost-cutting program disproportionately affected older employees.

Health Care

April 28, 2023, 3:31 PM

