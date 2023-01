News From Law.com

A Commonwealth Court judge has dealt a blow to the GOP-backed efforts to remove Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner from office with a ruling on the constitutionality of the impeachment proceedings against him. In a Dec. 30 order, Judge Ellen Ceisler entered a judgment determining, among other things, that the articles of impeachment against Krasner failed to raise any legitimate allegations of "misbehavior in office."

Pennsylvania

January 04, 2023, 4:40 PM