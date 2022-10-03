News From Law.com

A federal judge on Friday found that Georgia election practices challenged by a group associated with Democrat Stacey Abrams do not violate the constitutional rights of voters, ruling in favor of the state on all remaining issues in a lawsuit filed nearly four years ago. "Although Georgia's election system is not perfect, the challenged practices violate neither the constitution nor the VRA," U.S. District Judge Steve Jones in Atlanta wrote, referring to the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

October 03, 2022, 10:26 AM