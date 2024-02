News From Law.com

Justice Richard Hightower, the incumbent sitting in Place 8 on the First Court of Appeals in Houston, must run against personal injury lawyer Ysidra Kyles in the Democratic primary. Ysidra Kyles, a solo practitioner, also practices law in the areas of criminal defense and civil rights. Kyle earned her law degree in 1995 from Texas Southern University.

February 20, 2024, 10:24 AM

